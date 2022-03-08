MANILA -- After Beatrice Gomez and Tracy Perez, another Cebuana is representing the Philippines on the international pageant stage.



Fuschia Anne Ravena of Cebu City won the first Miss International Queen Philippines competition last March 6 at SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

She will compete in the 2022 edition of Miss International Queen, which is considered one of the world's most prestigious pageants for transgender women. It will be held in Pattaya, Thailand on June 25.

Ravena took to Instagram to celebrate her win, saying it came after going through "one of the most challenging phases in my life."

"Only a few people know what personal battles I have to go through going into the final stretch of the Miss International Queen Philippines pageant. It was a challenge to keep my focus but still, the show must go on and I have to put up a smile, stay strong, and have faith in my creator," she said.

"I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to my family -- my biggest support system, my friends who believed in me and to my team," she added, mentioning one by one the people who helped her win the crown.

Ravena also thanked the Miss International Queen Philippines Organization for "their 101% effort to put up a world-class production."

"Thank you, thank you so much! To God be the glory," she said.

The recently concluded Miss International Queen Philippines 2022 was a star-studded event, with Binibining Pilipinas International 2021 Hannah Arnold and Miss Grand International 2020 first runner-up Samantha Bernardo sitting as judges.

The Philippines has won the Miss International Queen crown twice through Trixie Maristela in 2015 and Kevin Balot in 2012.