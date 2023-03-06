BTS PH Army Pearls turns over its donation to the Hapag Movement through Globe Rewards at the fandom’s celebration of J-Hope’s birthday, March 5, 2023. Handout

MANILA — Filipino fans of K-pop supergroup BTS recently celebrated member J-Hope's birthday by making a donation to a program aimed at addressing hunger in the Philippines.

Local fan group BTS PH Army Pearls turned over a check worth P120,000 to Globe's Hapag Movement under the Hobiuary project during a recent event at Trinoma in Quezon City, which served as Filipino fans' send-off for J-Hope, who recently announced his enlistment.

The BTS member born Jung Ho-seok turned 29 last February 18, prompting fans to initiate "Hobiuary." The project's name is a blend of the idol's nickname "Hobi" and his birth month.

Under the project, Filipino ARMYs pooled their Globe Rewards points to donate to the Hapag Movement, the telco's banner program aimed at addressing hunger and creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for underserved Filipinos.

The donation period ran from February until March 5, with members of BTS PH Army Pearls donating their Globe Rewards points for as low as one point. Each point was equivalent to P1.

"We have witnessed J-Hope’s growth as a genius artist. He continues to learn and challenge himself, and we couldn’t be any prouder of him. That’s why this Hobiuary, we’re celebrating his birthday by giving back to the community," Mirza Ann Barcenilla, founder of BTS Army PH Pearls, said in a statement.

With K-pop's rise as a global phenomenon in recent years, the philanthropic efforts of its stars have inspired fans to take on similar initiatives to address social and environmental problems.

BTS' label, Big Hit Music, recently announced that J-Hope has begun the enlistment process for his mandatory military service.

Last Friday, J-Hope dropped the single "On the Street," a lofi hip-hop track in collaboration with American rapper J. Cole.

