2 candidates of Miss Grand International test positive for coronavirus

Candidates from Nigeria and Kenya for the upcoming Miss Grand International competition both tested positive for novel coronavirus.

According to an official announcement posted on the pageant’s Facebook page Thursday, Irene Ng'endo of Kenya and Chikaodili Nna-Udosen of Nigeria tested positive for COVID-19 after a regular routine swab test in Thailand.

The organization transferred the candidates to Piyavej Hospital for further treatment. Other participants, on the other hand, tested negative.

“The Miss Grand International has follow the standard regulated guideline recommended by government together with doctor advice by moving both candidates to Piyavej Hospital for further treatment,” the post stated.

Miss Grand International also allayed possible fears among candidates, saying the hotel where the contestants are staying for quarantine has already “applied standard ASQ policy by sanitizing all areas including their accommodation room.”

Representing the Philippines in the pageant is Samantha Bernardo, who was first to arrive in Bangkok last February 24 and is currently completing the required 14-day quarantine.

Bernardo will also have an opportunity to meet the founder and president of the Miss Grand International Organization after getting the second highest score in a social media contest.

Joining her for a “special meal” with Miss Grand International founder and president Nawat Itsaragrisil are the bets from Indonesia, Myanmar, Ecuador, and Mexico.

