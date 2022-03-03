MANILA – Former love team partners Marvin Agustin and Jolina Magdangal sent netizens abuzz as they revealed on social media that they are currently on an out of the country trip.

On Instagram, both stars shared videos that they are now together in Singapore.

“We are now in Singapore. Excited to explore the food scene with labtim,” Agustin wrote.

Both celebrities tagged Visit Singapore in their posts. The Instagram account is handled by the Singapore Tourism Board, which earlier featured them in cooking videos.

The newly released photos of Agustin and Magdangal got excited reactions from fans, who are hoping that they would have a showbiz project again.

In March 2019, it was announced that Magdangal and Agustin are doing a reunion film -- hitting those who loved the '90s pairing with a huge wave of nostalgia.

The project was supposed to be produced by the same team behind "That Thing Called Tadhana."

As of writing, it remains unclear whether their movie will still push through.