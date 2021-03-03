LOOK: John Lloyd Cruz sports new haircut

MANILA -- Actor John Lloyd Cruz surprised his fans and followers with his new clean-cut look.

On Instagram, a fan page dedicated to Cruz, who used to sport long, wavy hair, shared photos of the actor sporting a short haircut.

In November 2019, Cruz also made headlines when he shaved his beard off as he posed for his newest endorsement.

In 2017, Cruz took an “indefinite leave” from showbiz to attend to personal matters.

Recently, in his one-on-one interview with Rachel Arenas, chair of the Movie and TV Review and Classification Board (MTRCB), for the agency’s upcoming YouTube show “Uncut,” Cruz shared his excitement in returning to movie making.



Cruz described his comeback movie with director Lav Diaz “Servando Magdamag” — based on the Ricky Lee short story about a family of landlords amid the history of violence in the country — as probably the most beautiful he has encountered in his career.



The actor also said that his return also provides him a chance to rediscover filmmaking and see it with a fresh outlook. “It’s a good time na balikan uli ‘yung puwedeng i-improve, ano ‘yung mali na puwedeng itama,” he said.



Cruz is also looking forward to working with new promising talents. “Marami pa akong gustong makatrabaho. Masarap magtuluy-tuloy sa trabaho dahil marami pang pagkakataon. I was told about new talents who have lots of potential — I don’t want to miss that!”

