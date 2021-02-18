John Lloyd Cruz on fatherhood: ‘Para kang nagkaroon ng bagong buhay’

John Lloyd Cruz talks career and fatherhood in the first episode of MTRCB’s ‘Uncut.’ Courtesy of MTRCB

MANILA — In a rare moment, John Lloyd Cruz has shared his excitement in returning to movie making in a one-on-one interview with Rachel Arenas, chair of the Movie and TV Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) for the agency’s upcoming YouTube show “Uncut.”

The program showcases “the other side” of actors, directors and other influential personalities.

Arenas appeared starstruck by Cruz but she was still able to draw new insights from the actor who has recently emerged from his self-imposed exile from showbusiness.

He called the screenplay of his comeback movie with director Lav Diaz “Servando Magdamag” — based on the Ricky Lee short story about a family of landlords amid the history of violence in the country — as probably the most beautiful he has encountered in his career.

“Tapos na, post-production na lang, I was told,” said Cruz. “Imposibleng talikuran ko ang project, napakagandang opportunity. When I read Ricky’s book, napako na ako, di ‘ko na binitawan!”

His return also provides him a chance to rediscover filmmaking and see it with a fresh outlook. “It’s a good time na balikan uli ‘yung puwedeng i-improve, ano ‘yung mali na puwedeng itama,” Cruz said.

The actor also looks forward to working with new promising talents. “Marami pa akong gustong makatrabaho. Masarap magtuluy-tuloy sa trabaho dahil marami pang pagkakataon. I was told about new talents who have lots of potential — I don’t want to miss that!”

Another highlight of “Uncut,” directed by Chuck Gutierrez and written by Richie Velarde, is Cruz’s account of how he was transformed by fatherhood.

“Para kang nagkaroon ng bagong buhay,” he said of Elias, his son with Ellen Adarna. “His dreams will be much bigger than mine... Kung ano ang gusto niya — maging tambay o astronaut — basta nandiyan lang ako to support him.”

Produced by Baby Ruth Villarama, the full edition of “Uncut” will be released Friday on the YouTube channel of the MTRCB. It aims to showcase the unseen, uncut and unfiltered sides of the industry’s most prominent stars and faces.