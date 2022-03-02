Heart Evangelista back in Paris for Dior fashion show

Heart Evangelista is back in Paris to attend a fashion show by the French luxury brand Dior.

The actress and style icon made the announcement in an Instagram post on Tuesday (Manila time), thanking Dior for inviting her to the launch of the brand's autumn/winter collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri.

"What a way to start this month! I'm back in Paris and ready to slay," she said.

Evangelista earlier attended Paris Fashion Week in January, with the actress revealing it was her first time to go on a solo trip.

She earlier expressed excitement to be "part of the Dior family," and also attended the brand's fashion show that month.

Evangelista has made a name for herself as a style influencer after being recognized by the likes of Vogue Magazine, Harper's Bazaar, and Forbes France.

Last year, she launched Maison Love Marie, her own brand of fashion and home items. The actress also posts vlogs and paints on designer bags for her friends and selected clients.