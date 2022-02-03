IN PHOTOS: Heart Evangelista's Paris Fashion Week looks

Heart Evangelista once again showed why she is a style icon as she served head-turning looks in this year's Paris Fashion Week.

The actress showcased both luxury brands and local designers, as seen in her creative yet elegant outfits.

Standouts include the black and white blazer and skirt combo by the Philippines' Mark Bumgarner, her striped Viktor & Rolf ensemble, and her white cutout dress by David Koma paired with a Rotate Birger Christensen coat.

Check out all of her outfits in the slideshow below:

Evangelista has made a name for herself as a style influencer after being recognized by the likes of Vogue Magazine, Harper's Bazaar, and Forbes France.

Last year, she launched Maison Love Marie, her own brand of fashion and home items. The actress also posts vlogs and paints on designer bags for her friends and selected clients.

