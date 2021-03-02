In a rare interview, Charo Santos talks about how she recovered from depression

MANILA - Charo Santos-Concio is an image of a successful woman to many generations of actors and actresses because of her numerous achievements throughout her career.

But just like everyone else, the former president and CEO of ABS-CBN admitted in a rare interview that there were also points in her life when she wanted to give up on her chosen path.

“Many times, when I was working for ABS-CBN full time,” she told Toni Gonzaga in the latter’s most recent vlog.

“Because the deadlines are horrible. Television is another animal all together. The show must go on is really the one statement that drives everyone who works in television.”

Concio also talked about how she suffered from depression back in 2005.

“The most challenging parts in my years of working for ABS-CBN were two instances. First, when we were No. 5 out of 5, and we had to grow the business. Mahirap iyan. No resources, ang konti ng tao. Mahirap but exciting,” she said.

But the more painful instance, she said, was when ABS-CBN lost leadership in Mega Manila.

“From being number one for 17 years, we dropped to number two in Mega Manila. I really took it to heart. Dropping to number two was a rejection of my person. Medyo ni-relate ko sa pagkatao ko. Parang what am I here for? I’m a failure,” she said.

Concio said that instance really dragged her down that she thought “it was not the right place for me anymore to continue working.”

After being diagnosed with depression, Concio decided to take talk therapy for four months to rediscover herself again.

“Face all your demons, face all your shadows. Nawiwindang ka talaga eh. Ang dami ng opinion. Before you know it, you’re lost. So I had to find myself again.”

“It was also the most liberating chapter of my life when I look myself in front of the mirror and accepted the person that I am. 'Yung you’re not being defensive anymore about anything. You know your strengths, but you also have the humility to accept your weaknesses,” she added.

Even at her age now, Concio acknowledged that she still continues to make mistakes and grow as a person.

When asked what’s the most rewarding experience for her as a leader, Concio said it is seeing the younger generation of actors and actresses "fulfilled and when I see you evolving into mature performers who respect their audience.”

Watch Concio's full interview below, which Gonzaga has described as something "like taking a masterclass in life."

