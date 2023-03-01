Kim Molina. Handout photos.

MANILA -- Actress and singer Kim Molina expressed her gratitude for her theater comeback with Ateneo Blue Repertory's new staging of the musical "Zsazsa Zaturnnah."

In a press conference on Tuesday, Molina shared how the musical helped her regain her energy despite the challenges brought up by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's my comeback and malaki 'to sa 'kin eh. ...It's very big for me and for most of us," she said.

"Lahat ng mga naisip ko nung pandemic na mawawawala lahat ng 'to ... lahat 'yun babalik kasi mahal mo 'yung ginagawa mo," she added.

"I'm just very grateful to Ateneo, with (director) Missy (Maramara) for helping me out through all of the proces, for Zsazsa to have a new voice in a way, for Zsazsa to have a new persona in a way," Molina added.

"What's new with the Zsazsa now is whatever you're gonna see on the stage, it's basically a teamwork of everyone. 'Yun ang aming inire sa aming mga sinapupunan, lahat kami ay ina, ama ng batang mapapanood niyo. This may be a student production but when you watch us, when you watch them, nangangain nang buhay 'yung mga bata 'yan," she said.

The new staging of "Zsazsa Zaturnnah" opens on March 17 and runs until April 2 at the Doreen Fernandez Black Box Theater of Areté in Ateneo de Manila University.

"Zsazsa Zaturnnah" is based on the graphic novel by Carlo Vergara, with music and lyrics by Vincent A. De Jesus.

The superhero first appeared in Vergara's graphic novel titled "Ang Kagila-gilalas na Pakikipagsapalaran ni Zsazsa Zaturnnah" in 2002.

It was made into a hit musical by Tanghalang Pilipino, which was staged a whopping nine times since it premiered in February 2005. The musical was also turned into a movie, starring Rustom Padilla, Pops Fernandez and Zsa Zsa Padilla in the title role.

