MANILA - Catriona Gray took to social media to celebrate her father as he turns another year older.

On Instagram, the former Miss Universe said she cannot wait to be reunited with her parents again to have a proper celebration.

“Happy Birthday to my forever young papa bear! Can't wait to be with you again,” she said.

Paying tribute to her father, Gray said she is “so grateful to have such a wise, intentional and strong father like you, always cheering me on, always telling me I can do it... always telling me how proud you are of me.”

To end her post, Gray expressed how special her father is to her.

“Love you so much papa. Can't wait to celebrate with you over a big meal and a good glass of wine!”

The coronavirus pandemic prevented Gray from seeing her parents, who are based in Australia, as often as she would love to.

Gray has been based in the Philippines since 2011, when she moved here to pursue a career in modeling. During her Miss Universe reign, she resided in New York, after which she returned to the Philippines where she has since entered showbiz.

She had a chance to visit and be reunited with her parents sometime in 2021.

