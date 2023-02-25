LOOK: Cinco celebrates 25 years in the fashion industry

MILAN - Michael Cinco celebrated 25 impalpable years in the fashion business. The iconic Dubai-based Pinoy designer once again made history on February 25 with his breathtaking Fall and Winter 2023 collection in collaboration with HOME by MM Milano, headed by Filipina designer and business woman Chona Bacaoco.

The fashion show was held at SUPERSTUDIO 13 in Milan, which hosted cutting-edge fashion shows for brands such as Valentino, Roberto Cavalli, Emilio Missoni, and Alexander McQueen.

Photo by Jomari Ebora Photo & Video