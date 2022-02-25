MANILA — Veteran actress Susan Roces expressed gratitude Friday to the Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) for honoring her with its latest commemorative stamps alongside Gloria Romero, Nora Aunor, Vilma Santos and six other achievers in showbiz, sports, the arts, and other fields.

PHLPost

"Isang malaking karangalan ang mapabilang sa Living Legend Series ng Outstanding Filipinos ng Philpost," Roces said in her statement to ABS-CBN News.

"Maraming salamat sa pagkilala sa aking pitong dekada ng pagbibigay ng aliw at saya sa sambayanang Pilipino sa telebisyon at pelikula. Maging bahagi sana ang selyong ito ng pagpapahatid ng pagmamahal at pagtataguyod ng pagkakaunawaan sa pamamagitan ng mga sulat," said the actress who continues to portray Lola Flora in the long-running Kapamilya series "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano."

Roces' daughter, Senator Grace Poe, also lauded PHLPost for using stamps to celebrate and preserve national heritage.

"My mother and father, FPJ, have devoted their lives to Philippine cinema. My mother in particular, is regarded as one of the respected queens of Filipino Cinema. She is most thankful that Filipino fans continue to remember her and enjoy her work as well as the films of FPJ," the lawmaker said.

PHLPost

Santos also told ABS-CBN News she was deeply moved by the PHLPost honor. "Isa ito sa pinaka prestihiyoso at importanteng achievement ko. I am greatly honored na malagay sa stamps, parang ginawa ka nang imortal!"

The multi-awarded actress also said the honor is a morale booster at a time when she took a respite from running in the elections.

Romero, meantime, was floored by the news. Her daughter Maritess Gutierrez told ABS-CBN News that the movie queen was in complete awe of being included in the stamps series.

"She is truly thankful. Hindi lang siya makapaniwala! She told me, 'Akalain nyo nasa stamp na ako!'" said Gutierrez who will represent her mother at the launch of the stamps event Saturday at the central PHLPost building in Lawton, Manila.

PHLPost

In her statement Friday night, Aunor expressed her disbelief at the recognition. She said she was honored to be in the category of outstanding Filipinos.

"Alam ko po na masusi ninyo po itong pinag-aralan, sinaliksik at dumaan po ito sa isang mabigat na proseso. Napakalaki po nitong blessing. Labis ko po itong pahahalagahan gaya ng ginawa po ninyong pagpapahalaga sa akin. Hanggang ngayon ay hindi pa rin po ako makapaniwala sa tagumpay na ito. Maraming salamat at nakita po ninyo ang munting naiambag ko bilang artista at mang-aawit ng bansang ito. Magsisilbi pong inspirasyon ito sa akin."

The superstar said she is dedicating her latest honor to her family, children and grandchildren. "Ipinapaabot ko rin po ang aking pagbati sa akin pong mga kasamahan sa industriya na pinagkalooban din po ng karangalan."

PHLPost

The issuance of the Living Legends commemorative stamps is in line with the 75th Anniversary of the first issuance of stamps by the Republic of the Philippines. PHLPost said these represent the best in their generations and extol their lifetime values of hard work, patience, perseverance and passion.