Rosa Rosal, other 'living legends' honored with stamps

MANILA -- Veteran actress Rosa Rosal leads the new honorees of the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) and Philippine Postal Corp. (PHLPost) in its latest series of commemorative stamps.

PHLPost shared with ABS-CBN News Friday the artwork depicting the images of the "Outstanding Filipinos" under the "Living Legends" series.

Aside from Rosal, other actresses featured in the new stamps include Gloria Romero, Susan Roces, Nora Aunor, and Vilma Santos.

Also part of the lineup are bowler Olivia "Bong" Coo, scientists Dr. Ernesto Domingo and Dr. Baldomero Olivera, basketball player Ramon "El Presidente" Fernandez, and painter Romulo Galicano.

Their stamps will be unveiled this Saturday in an online event hosted by PHLPost.

On Sunday at the Metropolitan Theater, Rosal will also be conferred the Ilaw ng Industriya Award by the FDCP, who cited her "outstanding work as an actress through 5 decades of our cinematic history, her endearing philanthropy, and commitment to improving the human condition in our country using her stature in our industry."

Rosal's daughter thanked both the FDCP and PHLPost for honoring her mother.

"Malaking karangalan ito para sa kanya at aming pamilya,” Toni Rose Gayda told ABS-CBN News, citing Rosal's legacy and long years of work as an actress and Philippine National Red Cross volunteer.

"Natutuwa ako dahil when she does something, all out siya for anything, may bayad o wala. It's an honor for us dahil hindi siya nakakalimutan at naa-appreciate pa rin ang kanyang kontribusyon sa sining at sa ating bayan," she added.

Rosal is now 93. Aside from a leg fracture, she is well.

"Siyempre because of age, minsan malilimutin, but her memory is good," Gayda related. "From a scale of 1 to 10, I would say she's a 7! I think that's because she really took care of her health when she was younger and wala siyang bisyo."

Gayda and her cousin William Thio will represent Rosal at the FDCP rites.