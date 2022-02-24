DreamPlay, the world’s first DreamWorks-inspired family entertainment center at City of Dreams Manila, is reopening its doors at a limited capacity after nearly two years of closure since the start of the pandemic.

Speaking to ABS-CBN News, Romina Gervacio, City of Dreams Manila public relations director, said DreamPlay is one of the safest play spaces for children with a fully vaccinated staff at a Safety Seal-certified venue.

She said that before the pandemic, DreamPlay catered to a lot of field trips as well as families coming to experience the interactive play and creativity center.

“We’ve been locked down since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, so it’s really been exciting to reopen DreamPlay,” she said, adding that the center had a soft opening earlier this month.

Currently open from Wednesday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., DreamPlay can entertain about 100 guests, both children and adults, or at 20 percent total capacity of the venue at a given time.

Under the Inter-Agency Task Force guidelines, children must be accompanied by fully vaccinated adults, who are required to present proof of full vaccination. To maintain a safe environment, signing of health declaration forms before entry and wearing of face masks at all times are being implemented.

Tickets with access to all the play space’s attractions are available at P1,500, while non-participating tickets can be purchased for P250. Entry will be on a first come, first serve basis.

Advocating the concept of “learning through play,” DreamPlay allows kids to explore the world of DreamWorks animation, and provides them with creatively interactive and hands-on experience of its stories that are brought to life through the latest digital technologies and its various attractions spread across its 5,000 square-meter space.

Guests can also interact with beloved characters Shrek, Princess Fiona, Alex the Lion, Kung Fu Panda, King Julien, Puss in Boots, Poppy and Branch from DreamWorks Animation’s world-famous franchises "Shrek," "Kung Fu Panda," "Madagascar," "How to Train Your Dragon," and "Trolls."

Appealing to both kids and kids-at-heart, Chez Gingy, the dining cafe inside DreamPlay, offers classic American, Italian, Asian dishes, and other family favorites such as pizza, pasta, noodles, and well-loved ice creams and desserts.

DreamPlay is located at The Shops at the Boulevard, upper ground floor of City of Dreams Manila.