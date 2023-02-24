Weekend guide: Taiko show, beauty room, and more

MANILA – Here are some events that you can check out this weekend.

JOHNNIE HIGHBALL BAR POP-UP IN CEBU

The Johnnie Highball Bar pop-up is back and making its way to Cebu after its successful runs in BGC and Alabang last year.

From February 24 to March 26, Cebuanos and tourists alike can look forward to live musical acts and DJ sets, arcade games, and other activities at the Asmara Urban Resort and Lifestyle Village.

They can also discover the different ways they can enjoy Johnnie Walker through highballs and specialty cocktails. For its run in Cebu, the brand is introducing a new highball inspired by the province's famous dried mangoes.

LAZBEAUTY ROOM

Handout

Beauty enthusiasts can check out the first-ever LazBeauty Room at the SM Mega Fashion Hall until February 26.

The LazBeauty Room is segmented into three themes and features brands like Kiehl's, MAC Cosmetics, Unilever, Clocheflame, and Colourette.

Set to take the celebration to the next level is the brand’s newest face, Gabbi Garcia.

PAHIYAS ART SOCIETY ART FAIR

Handout

Pahiyas Art Society is holding its first art fair in Ali Mall, Araneta City from February 24 to 26.

Titled "Converging Hues Art Fair," the event aims to provide upcoming and emerging artists the opportunity to showcase their talents in a wider market.

Pocket events are also scheduled for the duration of the art fair, including Mandala Stone and Henna Tattoo art demos, live sketching, and live busking performances. Elisha de Pala, a finalist in the recent "Tawag ng Tanghalan," will also hold a mini-concert on February 26 to cap the art fair.

Art merchandise, food, and souvenir items from Quezon Province will also be on sale at the bazaar. The art fair will also have a raffle draw that will be held every day where the participants can win art pieces, food vouchers, and other event souvenir items.

TAIKO LEGEND LEONARD ETO AT SHANG

Handout

Leonard Eto, one of the most accomplished and innovative contemporary players of taiko or Japanese percussion instruments, is taking his tour to Shangri-La Plaza this weekend.

Mallgoers can watch him perform at the Grand Atrium on February 25, 4 p.m.

He will be joined by special guest Tusa Montes, a percussionist, ethnomusicologist, and educator who specializes in the music of the Philippines, Asia, West Africa, and Latin America.

XAVIER SCHOOL NUVALI'S 'KAHARIAN'

Xavier School Nuvali's theater clubs are slated to usher in the return of in-person performances with the 44th anniversary production of "Onofre" and Joel Pagsanghan's "Sa Kaharian ng Araw."

The Ateneo classic finds its way to the South through the special permission of Mr. Pagsi himself and the assistance of the members of the famed Dulaang Sibol.

Directed by PHILSTAGE Gawad Buhay 2009’s Best Featured Actor in a Musical Marvin Ong, "Kaharian" tells the story of two friends on a journey to find the mythical answer to all their problems while discovering the true meaning of friendship, love, and self-giving along the way.

"Kaharian" will be staged at the John Tiu Ka Cho Multi Purpose Center on February 25 and 28 and March 3 and 4, with matinees starting at 10 a.m. and gala shows at 5 p.m.