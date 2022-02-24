LOOK: Solenn Heussaff attends Milan Fashion Week

Solenn Heussaff brought her style a-game in Italy as she graced this year's Milan Fashion Week.

The actress described her first day in Milan as "awesome" in an Instagram post, which showed her wearing pieces from Balenciaga, Louis Vuitton, Marni, and Jewelmer.

She wore an all-black ensemble in another post as she headed to Fendi's Milan Fashion Week show.

Heussaff was accompanied in Milan by doctor to the stars Vicki Belo and husband Hayden Kho, and was also spotted with Filipino influencer Bryanboy at one point.

Aside from being an actress and model, Heussaff is also known as a makeup artist, painter, and entrepreneur.

She launched a baby clothing brand with fellow celebrity Anne Curtis, who is also her sister-in-law, last year.

Related video: