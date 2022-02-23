Jericho Rosales gave a glimpse of his and his wife Kim Jones’ new place in New York City.

On Instagram, the actor shared new photos of them at home, with one of the pictures showing Jones sitting on the floor while he is photographed looking out the window.

“Sa Bagong Haybol Sa Big Apol. Kim on Google maps: saan ang palengke…? Me sa bintana: ano’ng oras dadaan ang taho?” he wrote in the caption.

Some of Rosales’ celebrity friends quickly congratulated them on their new place and among those who left a comment were Bea Alonzo and Kiana Valenciano.

In his other posts, Rosales shared videos of him running some errands or doing chores.

Rosales’ last TV project with ABS-CBN was the drama series “Halik” which ran from 2018 to 2019.

He also starred in the well-received short film "Basurero" which was screened in US film festivals, as well as on iWant TFC.

Rosales has yet to give an update whether his movie, which was supposed to be shot in Los Angeles last year, pushed through.