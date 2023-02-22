PH bet off to Egypt for Miss Eco International 2023

MANILA -- Ashley Montenegro is off to Egypt to represent the Philippines in the Miss Eco International 2023 pageant.

The beauty queen proudly held the Philippine flag at the airport on Wednesday as she expressed her excitement for the competition.

"I'm really looking forward to meeting all the other candidates of Miss Eco International when I land in Egypt tomorrow!" she said in an Instagram post.

Montenegro is the daughter of former actor Hans Montenegro and Binibining Pilipinas World 1994 Cara Subijano.

She aims to achieve a back-to-back victory for the Philippines with reigning Miss Eco International Kathleen Paton at the pageant scheduled on March 4 in Egypt.