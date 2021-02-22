Morissette, Sam Concepcion, Christian Bautista lead reimagined 'First Name' on KTX

MANILA – Artists of Stages and Trumpets led by Morissette, Sam Concepcion and Christian Bautista are set to do a reimagination of the first local Christian musical “First Name.”

Titled “First Name Anew,” the musical will happen on February 27 and 28 and it will be streamed exclusively on KTX.ph.

The show will also feature Aicelle Santos, Jett Pangan, Sheila Valderama-Martinez, Lance Busa, Bullet Dumas, Tim Pavino, Nanette Inventor and Tippy Dos Santos.



“The trials that we are all facing right now inspired all of us in Stages and Trumpets to spearhead the updating, refreshing of this material. After all, through everything, there is indeed one One Name that we should count on,” Audie Gemora said in a statement released Monday.

“Aside from that, we also want to pay tribute to this timeless work of our then-resident creator Freddie Santis, who passed on just recently,” he added.

The original version of “First Name" was created by Santos in 1988 and was headlined by Gemora, Ray An Fuentes, Carlo Orosa, Sheila Francisco, Carla Martinez, among others.

The musical was also where Gary Valenciano’s inspirational hit “Could You Be Messiah” was born.



For the musical reimagination, Valenciano, John Apura, Jeff Arcilla, Jacques Dufourt, Bullet Dumas, Mon Faustino, Rony Fortich, Gio Levy, Jungee Marcelo, Choi Padilla and Yuna were tapped to give new life to the songs.

Directors Daniel Cabrera, Johann Dela Fuente, Cathy Azanza-Dy, Dave Lamar, Carlo Orosa, Paolo Valenciano, and Mo Zee also lent their creative visions to the show.