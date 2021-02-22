Bea Alonzo admits spending up to 'seven digits' on an art piece

MANILA -- Count Bea Alonzo among the country's most avid art collectors as the actress recently admitted that she has spent at least P 1 million on a masterpiece.

Alonzo made the revelation in her latest vlog, which features the comedian trio Chad Kinis, MC, and Lassy -- collectively known as Beks Battalion.

In the video, she and Beks Batallion took part in a "Spill Your Guts" challenge, a take on the "truth or dare" which involved eating something "disgusting" or answering a personal question.

While Alonzo mostly ate her way through the challenge, she opted to answer the question involving "the most amount of money you've spent for an art."

She initially hesitated, but after being begged by her teammate to answer at least once, the actress finally gave in.

"Sasabihin ko ba talaga 'yan... Ilang digits na lang... Sige, seven digits," she said.

This prompted Beks Batallion to ask which artwork it was, saying in jest that they will bring it with them.

Alonzo, however, only laughed and did not give further details.

Alonzo earlier showed pieces from her art collection in her house tour vlog.

These include works by National Artist Arturo Luz and a Michael Cacnio sculpture given by her ex, actor Zanjoe Marudo, among others.

