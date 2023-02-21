MANILA -- Ashley Subijano has officially introduced herself as a candidate of Miss Eco International 2023.

The Filipina beauty queen released her intro video on Monday, showcasing the beauty of Subic Bay and Egypt, where the pageant is based.

"As a Miss Eco International from the Philippines, I hope to promote the practices of sustainable tourism. With our impact, we can inspire people as they travel throughout the world," said Subijano, who also spoke of other environmental issues such as climate change and overfishing.

In her Instagram post showing the video, Subijano thanked Miss Intercontinental 2022 Kathleen Paton for helping throughout her pageant journey.

"Your advice always goes straight to my heart. So happy I have an ate in you!" she said of her fellow Filipina beauty queen.

Subijano is hoping to win the Philippines' third Miss Eco International title after Paton and Cynthia Thomalla, who was crowned in 2018.

