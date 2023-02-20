Basti Artadi releases audio graphic novel 'Darkness Fell'

Basti Artadi to release audio graphic novel 'Darkness Fell'

MANILA -- Former Wolfgang and Brain Salad front man Basti Artadi is set to unveil his initial graphic novel titled "Darkness Fell" with a special and interactive performance on Wednesday, February 22, at 19 East in Sucat, Parañaque.

The 36-page self-published black-and-white graphic novel was inspired by the Wolfgang song of the same name from the band’s debut album back in 1994.

According to Artadi, the plan to do this graphic novel dates back to 20 years ago.

“I guess, everything happens in its own time,” he quipped.

"Darkness Fell" features prose by Artadi (the lyrics of the song) that goes with the art of Ramona dela Cruz Gaston and with the soundtrack -- arranged and mixed by his old Wolfgang bandmate Manuel Legarda – playing at the same time.

Also featured in the soundtrack is Gino Cruz on piano, Xeric Tan on violin, and Lester Sorilla on trumpet.

“It’s a different and in a way, an interactive experience,” explained Artadi. “The whole 'Darkness Fell' book -- from the words, art, and music -- is giving the reader a complete, or if you will, cinematic experience. The art by Ramona is gorgeous and printed in huge landscape format.”

The story is about how a young woman’s lonely life is changed when she meets the man of her dreams. And just when everything seemed all right, the young woman wakes up alone and lonely; her life back to the yearning. But darkness… had fallen once more.

Whether the bliss she experienced was real or not is left to one’s interpretation.

“The song is a favorite not only among Wolfgang fans but myself as well,” said Artadi. “It was a lot of fun to revisit the song and interpret it in a totally new way that will appeal to fans of graphic art as well.”

“It has this cinematic feel as well as you are meant to read the work with the music playing.”

The "Darkness Fell" book is priced at P2,500 while the soundtrack can be listened to on all streaming services.

