MANILA -- Neri Naig hopes to raise her five-year-old son to be financially literate as she uses the earnings from his endorsements for his "first investment."

The actress shared a photo of a furnished condominium unit on Instagram and said that it belongs to Miggy, her firstborn with husband Chito Miranda.

"Since may mga endorsements na si Miggy, inipon ko ang money niya para makapag-invest at mapagkakitaan pa rin. Para habang bata pa, may negosyo na siya," she said.

"Tuturuan namin ang mga bata na maging financially literate," she continued. "I think ayun ang dapat matutunan nating lahat kahit nung bata pa lang tayo eh. Pero it's not too late sa atin kahit anong edad pa tayo. Ang mahalaga, nagsisimula na tayo."

Naig went on to share more details about the property, saying it is a one-bedroom unit in Quezon City.

She had it redesigned to look like a hotel room and will soon be available for rent, with all earnings going to her son.

"Eto ang una niyang investment at negosyo. Diretso talaga sa bank account niya ang kikitain," she said.

"Daily ang rent... parang nag-stay ka na rin sa hotel pero mas affordable. Walking distance pa ang malls," she added. "Update ko kayo soon kung kailan pwede nang marentahan."

Naig has been impressing her social media followers for her success as an online seller, purchasing big-ticket items then renting them out to make the most out of her investments.