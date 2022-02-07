LOOK: Neri Naig buys yacht for husband Chito Miranda

MANILA -- Neri Naig continues to enjoy the fruits of her hard work as an entrepreneur as she showed her latest big-ticket purchase for her husband, Chito Miranda.

In an Instagram post, the former actress said she surprised the Parokya ni Edgar frontman with a yacht, which also includes living and sleeping areas as well as a toilet.

"May maliit na kaming yate. Parang pinalaking speedboat lang, pero may bedroom, mini sala, at banyo," she said.

"Tamang tambay lang sa dagat with our family and friends. Maganda ring mag-fishing kasi mahilig kami mag-fishing!" she added.

According to Naig, she and her husband are planning to rent out the yacht in the future so they could make the most out of her investment.

The couple currently has a condo rental by the beach.

"Wala pa kaming jet ski, pero balak ko na ring pag-ipunan. Next time muna, sagad na bulsa ko," she said in jest.

Naig has been impressing her followers for her success as an online seller, and at one point bought a 6,000-square-meter lot from her earnings.

