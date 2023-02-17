Lifestyle columnist Maurice Arcache passes away at 89

MANILA -- Veteran lifestyle columnist Maurice Arcache has passed on leaving behind colorful chronicles of the lives of the rich and famous of Philippine society.

He died in his sleep in his residence around 2 a.m. Friday, according to his long-time partner, photographer Alex Van Hagen. He was 89.

Van Hagen told ABS-CBN News that Arcache's wake is scheduled on Saturday and Sunday at the Sanctuario de San Antonio in Forbes Park, Makati City.

“There’s nobody like Maurice Arcache. He was witness to many social events since the '60s. He knew all the secrets of everyone in high society and he’s bringing them to his grave,” his long-time editor Thelma San Juan told ABS-CBN News.

Arcache was best known for his long-running column “Without Batting an Eyelash” which crossed publications from Times Journal to Philippine Daily Inquirer.

He also joined ABS-CBN's late night talk show "Oh No! It's Johnny" in the 1990s as the co-host of Johnny Litton, where he had his "Arcachat" segment, which gave social and etiquette tips.