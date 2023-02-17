MANILA – Reigning Mutya ng Pilipinas 2022 Iona Gibbs has been appointed as the country’s bet for Miss Intercontinental.

On Friday, Gibbs officially announced on her Instagram page that she will be representing the country on the international stage.

“Introducing myself finally, as your Mutya ng Pilipinas Intercontinental 2023! I am SO thrilled and honored to officially be a Miss Philippines,” she said in her caption.

According to Gibbs, her heart is bursting with excitement as she gears up for the Miss Intercontinental 2023.

“As I take on the continents with my heart on my sash, I cannot wait to bring you all along! The coming months will be CONTINENTAL,” she added.

This happened just after the Mutya ng Pilipinas Organization announced on Wednesday its acquisition of the Miss Intercontinental pageant franchise license, effective this year.

The global pageant's franchise previously belonged to the Binibining Pilipinas Charities, Inc., from 2014 to 2022.

The Philippines' delegate in the 2022 Miss Intercontinental pageant, Gabrielle Basiano, settled for a Top 20 finish.

She was aiming for a back-to-back win for the country with Cindy Obeñita, who won the Miss Intercontinental title in 2021.

Karen Gallman, meanwhile, was crowned Miss Intercontinental in 2018.

