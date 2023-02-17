Cebuano artist Gil Maningo launches 'Foveo' exhibit

Handout photo.

Cebuano artist Gil Maningo has launched his exhibit "Foveo" in Robinsons Land’s ArtAblado for National Arts Month.

“Foveo,” which means “to cherish” in Latin, is on view until February 25 at Robinsons Magnolia. The opening reception will be held on Saturday.

The culmination of the show is a painting workshop to be facilitated by the artist and is open to 50 participants. Aspiring painters need to download the RMalls+ app and register; collect the free painting workshop voucher; and present the voucher code at the registration area.

The workshop will give participants the chance to embark on artistic adventures of their own.

The exhibit follows the previous group show "Buklod Para sa Sining,” which was ARTablado’s opening salvo for National Arts Month.

“Buklod” featured the abstract works of former Kapamilya employee MarPolo Cabrera along with other artists with a message of camaraderie. He was joined by artists Jas Agbunag, Anton Aguas, Richard Apostol, Meyo de Jesus, Rolly delos Santos, Ross del Rosario, Danny Encabo, Veejay Palcunan, Patrice Palisoc and Ronald “Doods” Pena.

