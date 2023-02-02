Handout photos Handout photos Handout photos Handout photos

MANILA -- A former Kapamilya employee is among the 11 artists whose works are showcased in the ARTablado exhibit "Buklod," which opened Wednesday.

“Buklod” features the abstract works of MarPolo Cabrera along with other artists with a message of camaraderie. It runs from February 1 to 15 at ARTablado in Robinsons Galleria.

He is joined by artists Jas Agbunag, Anton Aguas, Richard Apostol, Meyo de Jesus, Rolly delos Santos, Ross del Rosario, Danny Encabo, Veejay Palcunan, Patrice Palisoc and Ronald “Doods” Pena.

"We see art as an escape from reality,” Cabrera said. “Whenever we create our art, we feel na nasa safe haven kami.”

“Nagpapakita ito ng pagkakaisa ng mga Filipino artists — iba’t-iba man ’yung styles namin, we are united at nagbuklod kami to celebrate art and our passion.”

"Buklod Para sa Sining” is ARTablado’s opening salvo for National Arts Month.

