BGYO’s Gelo, Akira, JL, Nate, and Mikki are the new faces of H&M’s music-related campaign. H&M Philippines

MANILA — The breakout P-pop group BGYO ranked atop trending topics on Twitter on Thursday as they were introduced as the new faces of a fashion brand.

Gelo, Akira, JL, Nate, and Mikki were unveiled as endorsers of H&M Philippines for its “Music x Me” campaign, which aims to highlight Filipino music artists in its events and in-store playlist.

In the launch video, the members of BGYO performed a portion of their hit “The Baddest,” clad head-to-toe in H&M.

The campaign also depicted BGYO rehearsing, as they spoke of overcoming challenges towards a goal — a reference to their two-year training before being launched as P-pop group.

Presenting H&M Music x Me feat BGYO



Let good music inspire you to find your personal style while discovering new sounds.



Hear BGYO's music and story when you check out Spotify and https://t.co/uoQAw5TOcy today! #BGYOforHM #GeloforHM #NateforHM #AkiraforHM #MikkiforHM #JLforHM pic.twitter.com/nMrHzUCt2B — H&M Philippines (@hmphilippines) February 17, 2022

“Every sound is a representation of who we are. Every motion is molded through years of hard work and discipline. The mistakes in between only make us better. And we take every step with no hesitation,” Gelo, Mikki, JL, and Akira said.

“Go behind the music,” Nate closed.

BGYO leads H&M Philippines’ lineup of artists who will also be featured in the “Music X Me.”

The campaign, according to H&M, “dives not just into the music and artists themselves, but the stories of inspiration behind them to encourage aspiring new artists to explore and do the same.”

BGYO’s Akira, Mikki, JL, Nate, and Gelo are the new faces of H&M’s music-related campaign. H&M Philippines

In the lead-up to the announcement of BGYO’s partnership with H&M, the hashtag #BGYOforHM leaped to the No. 1 spot in the list of Philippine trending topics on Twitter Thursday afternoon.

The program’s official hashtag #HMMusicxME also ranked among the top trends locally, as ACEs, or the loyal fans of BGYO, shared their excitement over their “best boys’” latest brand endorsement.

BGYO just recently celebrated its first anniversary in January. In its debut year alone, the group garnered over 10 million streams on Spotify and some 12 million views on YouTube.

Related videos:

Watch more on iWantTFC

Watch more on iWantTFC