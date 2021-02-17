‘Gundam’ in Davao: Chickenjoy, familiar PH brand in new images of anime film

MANILA — New images of the upcoming Philippines-set “Gundam” film are out — and they include a glimpse of a humanoid bee familiar to Filipinos, complete with its offerings of “Chickenjoy,” “Yum,” and “Jolly Spaghetti.”

The latest look at “Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway,” released by animation studio Sunrise Inc., sees characters seen dining at Jollibee, with the unmistakable details of the mascot’s yellow and red stripes in the background, as well as a poster of the fast-food chain’s menu.

A scene from ‘Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway.’ Bandai/Sunrise Inc.

Shown prominently in another image is a box of Chickenjoy, paired with a bottle of water resembling the local brand Summit, with nearly identical font and logo that includes a mountain.

A third image shows a scene set at what appears to be a wet market, while a few more screenshots depict a tropical garden.

“Hathaway,” which kicks off a trilogy of films based on the series of novels Yoshiyuki Tomino, is primarily set in a future version of Davao.

The “Hathaway’s Flash” novels, released between 1989 to 1990, starts with a Federation shuttle carrying officials and the lead character Hathaway Noa landing in Davao, after an encounter that damages the plane.

The film, “Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway,” was originally scheduled for a mid-2020 release, but has since been moved to a May 20121 premiere in Japan due to the coronavirus pandemic. An international release date has yet to be announced.