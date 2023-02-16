LOOK: BTS, Lego collaborate for new toy collection

Popular toy brand Lego will be collaborating with K-pop supergroup BTS for its new collection.

In an Instagram post, Lego unveiled its new set with the sunny vibe from the hit song "Dynamite."

"Who's ready for a brick-built megahit? It's time to get creative with the LEGO Ideas BTS Dynamite Set!" Lego said in the caption.

Lego earlier teased its collaboration with the global hitmakers, tagging them and Hybe Merch.

Last year, BTS announced that it was going to take a break from group activities as the members plan to focus on solo endeavors.

This after the group put out the 48-track anthology album “Proof,” which brings together the band’s hit singles, member-picked solo and unit songs, and demo and unheard versions of previous releases.

Debuting in 2013, BTS – comprised of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook – have built a massive global fanbase through songs with lyrics that touch on youth issues and social commentaries.

