Lego teases upcoming BTS collection

Popular toy brand Lego teased its collaboration with hit K-pop boy group BTS for its new collection.

In a post, Lego featured the group's hit song "Dynamite": Na-na-na, na-na, na-na, ayy!" tagging BTS and Hybe Merch.

"Exciting collaboration dropping soon," Hybe Merch responded in a quote tweet.

Last year, BTS announced that it was going to take a break from group activities as the members plan to focus on solo endeavors.

This after the group put out the 48-track anthology album “Proof,” which brings together the band’s hit singles, member-picked solo and unit songs, and demo and unheard versions of previous releases.

Debuting in 2013, BTS – comprised of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook – have built a massive global fanbase through songs with lyrics that touch on youth issues and social commentaries.

