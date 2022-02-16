MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

7-ELEVEN, LUGANG CAFE TEAM UP

Convenience store retailer 7-Eleven has collaborated with Chinese restaurant Lugang Cafe for its newest Chef Creations offerings.

Customers can choose from the Three Cup Chicken (P99), which is cooked in a sweet and savory glaze of sesame oil, soy sauce, and rice wine; and the Sweet & Sour Chicken (P105), or crunchy fried chicken strips coated with Lugang Cafe's signature sweet and sour sauce. Both are served with steamed white rice.

The single-serve, microwaveable versions of Lugang Cafe's best-selling dishes are available for purchase in select 1,600 7-Eleven Luzon stores.

CHOWKING'S IMPROVED ASADO SIOPAO

Chowking has launched its new and improved Chowking Chunky Asado Siopao which includes Hong Kong-style pork filling and more sauce.

Priced at P39, it is available in all Chowking stores nationwide for dine-in, takeout, and delivery via the restaurants app and website, and hotline. The product can also be ordered on GrabFood and Foodpanda.

CORNER PIZZA'S NEW FLAVORS

Corner Pizza has released new flavors for its Detroit-style variant.

The Super Hawaiian is baked with cheese and topped with pineapples, ham, and bacon bits for both sweet and savory flavors.

There is also the Everything Pizza, which has ground beef, ham, bacon bits, sausage, and pepperoni.

The Detroit-style pizza sets itself apart from traditional style with its rectangular shape, cheesy crusted edge, and layers of mozzarella and cheddar cheese. The pizza crust is made extra thick and has edge-to-edge toppings, with a heaping of tomato sauce on top.

The new offerings are priced at P599 each and are available at Corner Pizza for takeout, pickup, and delivery.

LA GERMANIA PUTS SPOTLIGHT ON SMALL FOOD BUSINESSES

La Germania is launching a video project called "Food Babies" on its YouTube and Facebook pages to inspire more Filipinos to build their food businesses.

As a preview of the upcoming project, food businesses spilled some of their secrets to success with the brand.

Claudia Tagle of Claudia’s, known for its chunky and gooey baked cookies and blondies, said business owners must focus on their social media content to stand out against competitors, especially since customers "eat with their eyes."

Hilder Demetrio of Butterboy Bakehouse (@butterboyph), which offers croissants and baked goods, credits his business wins to continuous learning as well as believing in his own products.

Wendel and Portia Habaluyas of The Purple Wok (@thepurplewok), on the other hand, stressed the importance of cooking and preparing food with passion.

La Germania products are available online through the brand's official e commerce website as well as on Lazada and Shopee.

LRMC PARTNERS WITH STREAT

LRT-1 private operator Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC) has partnered with JS Pieces Prime Space Corp (StrEAT Market), an al fresco market operator in Manila.

Passengers of LRT-1 can expect Filipino grilled favorites, Korean and Japanese food, Hong Kong-style pan-fried noodles, and other breads and snacks. They can also shop for clothes, accessories, and beauty items at the stations.

StrEAT Market kiosks are located at select the Baclaran, Blumentritt, and Balintawak LRT-1 stations, and will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. until April 30.

MCDONALD'S 'M SAFE' VIDEO

McDonald's Philippines has released a "M Safe" video that aims to ensure customers that they can dine safely in its branches.

The fast food chain said close to 100% of all McDonald's employees nationwide have been fully vaccinated, with nearly 500 branches having a Safety Seal certification.

McDonald's has also launched initiatives such as Bike and Dine and Ride Thru as alternatives for cyclists and motorists.

PH FOOD EXPORTERS SHOWCASE PRODUCTS IN DUBAI

Filipino exporters are showcasing tropical food selections, halal-certified food products, and unique local flavors at the Gulf Food Hotel and Equipment Exhibition Salon Culinaire (Gulfood), one of the world's biggest food and hospitality industry expos.

The event kicked off at the Dubai World Trade Centre in the United Arab Emirates last February 13, and will run until February 17.

Led by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) through the Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM), the Philippine delegation to Gulfood 2022 is the biggest yet, with 39 food export companies offering a variety of Philippine food products.

They are composed of the following companies: Agrinurture, Inc., Brandexports Philippines Inc./8VX Corporation, Business Innovations Gateway, Inc., Century Pacific Food, Inc., CJ Uniworld Corp., Federation of People's Sustainable Development Corp., Fenor Foods Corporation, Fisher Farms Inc., Fruits of Life Inc., Gem Foods International Inc., Greenlife Coconut Products Philippines Inc., Innovative Packaging Industry Corp., Janicahh Food Products, JNRM Corporation, KLT Fruits, Inc., Krystle Exports Philippines Inc., Limketkai Manufacturing Corp., MagicMelt Food Inc., Marikina Food Corporation., Market Reach International Resources, Mega Global Corporation, Miguelitos International Corporation, Pasciolco Agriventures, Peter Paul Philippines, Philippine Grocers Food Exports, Inc., Q-Phil International Trading, Sabroso Chocolate Manufacturing, SandPiper Spices and Condiments Corp., SL Agritech Corporation, Unilab Inc. /Sekaya Global, Universal Canning Inc., Cocoturmeric Health Products, KF Nutri Foods International, Inc., AG Pacific Nutriceuticals Corporation, Nutrarich Nutraceutical Innovations, Ahya Coco Organic Food Manufacturing, Gacayan General Merchandise, PMTZ Care Marketing, and Malagos Agri Ventures Corporation.

The featured halal-certified items include coconut products, plant-based food products, processed marine, fruit and vegetable products, frozen native delicacies, noodles, coffee, cacao nibs, spices and condiments, and more.

STRONG ZERO, HOROYOI, CHEEZA NOW IN FAMILYMART

Popular Japanese products such as Strong Zero, Horoyoi, and Cheeza are now available across all FamilyMart stores in the Philippines.

Strong Zero is a line of "chuhai" or traditional Japanese liquor. Horoyoi is a range of Suntory, and includes the crowd-favorite peach flavor. Cheeza, meanwhile, is a brand of triangular cheese crackers with flavors like Raw Cheese and Camembert.

Aside from being available in stores for walk-in customers, these new offerings are also available via GrabMart.

TEFAL'S NEW BAKEWARE LINE

Tefal has released its newest line of bakeware, which are also equipped with non-stick coating technology.

Made from carbon steel, the Delibake comes in a 30-cm loaf pan, the Springform (oval, rectangular, or round) cake pans, the 25-cm Savarin Springform with a textured surface, and the tart pan with a removable base.

The Perfectbake, on the other hand, includes products made from 100% recycled aluminum and a Bake+ non-stick coating that is PFOA-free. These include the rectangular cake mold (26 cm or 28 cm), round cake mold, baking tray, 12 Holes Tray, and tart molds (Fluted, Quatre, or 11-cm).

Until February 17, customers can avail of 10% on all assortments when they buy from Tefal's official store on Lazada.

Shopee users, on the other hand, can enjoy up to 10% discount on February 28, March 1 and 2, and March 4 and 6.