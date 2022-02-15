Star City set to reopen on February 24

MANILA -- Star City is ready to welcome visitors later this month as COVID-19 cases continue to decline and more children are getting vaccinated.

In a Facebook post, the theme park said it will reopen to the public on February 24, with operating hours from Thursday to Sunday, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

"Ginalaw na ang baso. Kulayan na natin ang Pebrero!" it said.

In another post, Star City said guests ages 18 and above have to be fully vaccinated, adding that the theme park will operate at a maximum of 50% indoor venue capacity and 70% outdoor venue capacity.

Star City initially scheduled its reopening on January 14, more than two years since a fire razed significant parts of the theme park.

But this was postponed due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the country after the holidays.

