Couples tie the knot on Valentine’s Day during a mass civil wedding sponsored by the San Juan City government through the Office of the Civil Registry, in observance of the Civil Registration Month of the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA). Mayor Francis Zamora officiated the civil wedding rites for the 63 couples, witnessed by a small number of attendees in adherence to health protocols. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — More Filipinos get married on Valentine's Day than on any other date, official numbers from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed.

Data gathered by the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group showed that on average, about 13,000 couples tied the knot on Feb. 14 over the last 12 years, from 2008 to 2020. This comprises 3 percent of total marriages in the country each year.

About 173,306 couples celebrate a wedding anniversary on Valentine's Day, with 11,000 of them would have been married for 15 years.

Most weddings on Valentine's Day were civil, comprising 76 percent of the total weddings in the Philippines held on the day from 2008 to 2020. Roman Catholic weddings comprised only 16 percent.

The highest number of weddings that took place on Valentine's Day was recorded in 2013, when 19,714 couples tied the knot on that year.

Aside from Feb. 14, popular wedding dates were in the 18th and 28th of the months of January, April, May, June, and December.

The most popular location, meanwhile, was in Calabarzon, with 30,960 weddings held in the region from 2008 to 2020. One in 5 civil weddings and one in 10 Catholic weddings were held in this region.

Nine in 10 weddings held in the region were civil ceremonies, PSA data further showed. Almost 40 percent of these civil ceremonies were solemnized in Cavite City, a known location for destination weddings because of its proximity to Metro Manila.

The second-most popular wedding location was Metro Manila with 26,058 couples tying the knot on Feb. 14. In this region, more than half (53 percent) of the civil ceremonies were held in Caloocan City.

Central Visayas hosted the highest number of Catholic weddings with 3,697 ceremonies.

ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group also compiled a breakdown of Valentine's Day weddings held each year from 2008 to 2020:

2008: 11,529

2009: 12,100

2010: 10,092

2011: 14,625

2012: 12,817

2013: 19,174

2014: 16,151

2015: 12,100

2016: 7,860

2017: 14,147

2018: 12,250

2019: 17,192

2020: 13,269

As of writing, PSA has yet to release data on weddings held in 2021.

