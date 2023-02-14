Piolo Pascual to star in 'Ibarra' stage musical

Mario Dumaual, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Kapamilya actor Piolo Pascual is venturing into theater as he was officially launched as the lead star of the upcoming production of “Ibarra” Tuesday.

Pascual will play Crisostomo Ibarra in the upcoming stage musical by Tanghalang Una Obra.

“I'm just really excited to do this role. It's a dream come true for me. Back in high school, I saw this play in FEU. I also taught 'Noli Me Tangere' in high school during the Filipino week,” he said.

“Coming in full circle for me because this is one of my favorite books. To be given a chance to play the most coveted role of Ibarra is really something significant for me. We all know this ignited the revolution during the 1896 Philippine revolution,” Pascual added.

Pascual is coming from the successful run of Philippine adaptation of the South Korean series “Flower of Evil” in 2022.

He also went on a concert tour with Jericho Rosales in Canada and in the United States last November.

The Kapamilya star is also reportedly filming a new movie “The Ride” with Kyle Echarri.

