'Balitang America' report highlights now on ABS-CBN News YouTube channel

ABS-CBN News began carrying report highlights of "Balitang America" on its YouTube channel this week, offering a glimpse of Filipino life in the United States and Canada, and giving Kapamilya viewers one more platform to connect with one another.

It is part of the continuing effort of ABS-CBN News to serve Filipinos, wherever they may be in the world, by providing reliable and timely information.

"Balitang America" is the nightly news program of ABS-CBN International that is being aired on The Filipino Channel.

It has been a reliable source of news and feature stories and events for Filipinos in North America and Canada. It has also been offering special reports and in-depth interviews affecting Pinoy communities in these areas.

Since this week, these "Balitang America" report highlights have been curated in a playlist on ABS-CBN News' YouTube channel, making these reports accessible anytime and anywhere.

Among the most viewed reports is a recent story about a subway slashing incident involving a Filipino victim.

Another is a recent report on a home invasion attack that resulted in the death of an elderly Filipino man.

Full episodes of "Balitang America" are available on IwantTFC.

LEADING NEWS CHANNEL ON YOUTUBE

ABS-CBN News YouTube channel continues to be one of the most subscribed channels in the country.

The channel has 11.6 million subscribers with 7.3 billion lifetime views and is a recipient of the Diamond Creator Award from YouTube.

Aside from "Balitang America" report highlights, the ABS-CBN News YouTube channel also carries the Kapamilya network’s wide-ranging news and current affairs content.

These include the live and on-demand streaming of its flagship newscast "TV Patrol," and programs from ANC and TeleRadyo.

Watch Balitang America's report highlights here.

You may also subscribe to ABS-CBN News YouTube channel.