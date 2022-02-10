MANILA – Slater Young and Kryz Uy’s one-year old son Scottie has tested positive for COVID-19.

Uy shared the news in a vlog she posted on Wednesday.

“Scottie woke up from his mid-day nap and surprised us all with a burning hot temperature. He was fine and active all morning, and suddenly had dropped spirits, no appetite and no energy. Of course, I was worried,” she said.

Uy said they immediately “did the works” as suggested by Scottie’s pediatrician and to see what’s making him feel ill.

“His pediatrician and Slater's cousin, Dr. Michelle Yu, advised us to get a Biofire swab test, which would not only test for COVID, but for other viral infections as well. So off we went to the hospital for a drive through swab,” she said.

Unfortunately, the results revealed Scottie has COVID-19.

“He was the only one among all of us who tested positive. I'm guessing because he's the only one among us that's unvaccinated.”

Uy said it was painful for her and Young to watch their son so tired and weak considering he’s an active baby.

She then asked for their followers to include Scottie in their prayers.