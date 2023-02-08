MANILA -- One of the candidates of this year's Binibining Pilipinas pageant is the younger sister of actress Maja Salvador.

Jessilen "Jessie" Salvador was introduced as one of the Top 40 candidates of Bb. Pilipinas 2023 earlier this week.

She will compete for the chance to represent the Philippines in pageants such as Miss International and Miss Globe.

Maja introduced Jessie in one of her vlogs last year. The up and coming beauty queen, then 23, loves dancing just like her celebrity sister.

Related video: