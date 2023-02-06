Janella Salvador debuts her look as Valentina in November 2021 (left) and poses for her post-'Darna' makeover in February 2023 (right). Instagram: @superjanella

Long, wavy hair with blonde highlights has been a signature look of Janella Salvador for the past year and three months, primarily due to her role as the serpent queen Valentina in "Mars Ravelo's Darna."

Now that the superhero series is approaching its finale — with production wrapping up in late January — Salvador can now bid farewell to her villain character, and her distinct hairstyle as Valentina's human alter ego Regina.

On Monday, she did just that, as Salvador took a trip to the salon to chop her hair short and have it dyed copper orange for a drastic makeover.

Photos of Salvador's new look quickly made the rounds online, with fans of the singer-actress gushing about her transformation.

In Salvador's Instagram update debuting her 'do, she wrote, "Entering her ginger era or somethin'".

Among the flood of admiring comments was from her "Darna" co-star Jane de Leon, who said, "That's mah girl!"

"Mars Ravelo's Darna," which premiered in August 2022, is scheduled to conclude on February 10, Friday. The series airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, and TFC.

RELATED VIDEOS:

