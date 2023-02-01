There’s another Pacman mansion in General Santos City.

Jinkee Pacquiao appeared to be excited to show off their new residence as she dropped a series of posts of their under-construction home.

On Instagram, Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao’s wife released a photo of the huge swimming pool which gives netizens an idea on how big the property is.

In another post, Jinkee uploaded some shots of the mansion’s facade which features floor-to-ceiling glass windows.

“The Lord's goodness #grateful My heart is filled with joy. I burst out in songs of thanksgiving,” she said in the caption.

In June 2021, the Pacquiaos opened the doors of their home in Metro Manila to the public through a vlog released by broadcast journalist Karen Davila.

Manny showed their high-ceiling living room, his office, their dining space for guests, and their all-white kitchen.

As he and Davila headed outside, the boxing champ gave a tour of their garden and swimming pool. Just a few steps away is the theater room, which also has a wine cellar and a mahjong table, as well as his gym.

They also have a different Gensan mansion where Jinkee appeared to spend much time during the start of the pandemic.

In fact, she transformed it into a plant haven during the lockdown, thanks to landscape artist Roize Royal.

