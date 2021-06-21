WATCH: Karen Davila tours Manny Pacquiao's home

Manny Pacquiao (left) and Karen Davila. Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- Manny Pacquiao opened the doors of his home to the public through a new vlog released by broadcast journalist Karen Davila.

According to the boxer-senator, it was his wife Jinkee who took charge of decorating their home.

He said he and his family have been living here since 2011.

"Si Jinkee," Pacquiao said when asked by Davila about the person who decorated their home."

"Malaki rin [ang] binayaran ko," he added in jest. "[Sinabi ko sa kanya] Pumili ka na, ikaw na mag-design lahat niyan."

Pacquiao showed their high-ceiling living room, his office, their dining space for guests, and their all-white kitchen.

As he and Davila headed outside, the boxing champ gave a tour of their garden and swimming pool.

Just a few steps away is the theater room, which also has a wine cellar and a mahjong table, as well as his gym.

Watch Davila's tour of Pacquiao's home in the video below:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Related video: