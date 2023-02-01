ALV Pageant Circle, Miss Supranational part ways

ALV Pageant Circle is not renewing the Philippine franchise of Miss Supranational.

MANILA – ALV Pageant Circle has decided to end its partnership with Miss Supranational, announcing Wednesday that it has opted not to renew the Miss Supranational Philippines franchise.

In a statement, ALV Pageant Circle President Arnold L. Vegafria said the group is foregoing its plans to stage the pageant this year.

“After much deliberation, the board members and partners of ALV Pageant Circle have decided not to renew our Miss Supranational franchise and forego our plans of staging the Miss Supranational Philippines pageant this year,” he said.

ALV also expressed gratitude to the Miss Supranational organization for the past two years of “mutual accord.”

Last December, the local organization announced it will hold a separate Miss Supranational pageant for the first time in 2023.

Starting in 2020, the Miss Supranational crown was included in the list of titles in the Miss World Philippines’ pageant.

The local franchise was previously handled by Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc.

