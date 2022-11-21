Age limit for Miss Supranational raised to 32

(UPDATED) The age limit for candidates in Miss Supranational has been raised to 32 years old.

The pageant earlier accepted candidates aged 18 to 28.

In a statement released Monday, the Miss Supranational Organization said it made the decision after conducting a survey among national license holders.

"Each national organization will continue to have the final say in determining the most appropriate requirements for the country they are working in," it added.

The new rule will apply starting 2023, according to the organization. They need to be within the age range on the day of the next Miss Supranational finals.

They are also required to be identified as female in official documents, and should "never been married or have had children."

The Miss Supranational Organization has released similar rules for its Mister Supranational candidates, with the age limit set at 34 years old.

The Philippines has so far won one Miss Supranational crown via Mutya Datul in 2013.

The country's last representative, Alison Black, finished in the Top 24 earlier this year, with Lalela Mswane of South Africa winning the title.

