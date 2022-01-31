MANILA -- Welcome the Year of the Water Tiger with these "lucky" treats and food promos.

CITY OF DREAMS MANILA

Auspicious offerings await diners at City of Dreams Manila's Crystal Dragon and Nobu Manila restaurants this Chinese New Year.

Crystal Dragon is offering a Lunar New Year ala carte menu until February 6, which consists of dishes that symbolize good fortune, abundance, and happiness. It includes the Prosperity Abalone Yu Sheng, which consists of sliced abalone, colorful julienned papaya, pomelo, carrots, radish, onion leeks, chopped peanuts, and deep-fried flour crisps drizzled with oil and sweet plum sauce.

Other dishes include braised dried oysters, sea cucumber, duo mushrooms in supreme soy sauce with broccoli; steamed live grouper fish in sour broth with white shimeji mushrooms; crispy roasted duck marinated in truffle sauce; slowly braised spicy pork trotter; steamed taro rice with Chinese liver sausage, lap cheong (Chinese sausage), mushroom and diced chicken; and pan-fried fragrant taro nian gao (tikoy or sticky rice cake) with pandan coconut compote.

Nobu Manila, on the other hand, has a Chinese New Year a la carte menu for the whole month of February featuring new-style Japanese cuisine. It includes Nobu-style assorted sushi cups, maki platter of ama ebi (sweet shrimp), uni (sea urchin), yellowtail, tuna, hokkigai (surf clam), white fish, unagi (freshwater eel), scallop, and salmon; whole crispy lapu-lapu with sweet chili cilantro sauce, and assorted vegetables; and Iberico pork yaki udon, a noodle dish with Iberico pork jowl, tofu, shitake mushrooms, bok choy, and baby corn.

Reservations are encouraged, through calling 8800-8080 or e-mailing guestservices@cod-manila.com. More details are available on the City of Dreams Manila website.

DIAMOND HOTEL

Diamond Hotel's Corniche restaurant will offer Chinese culinary treasures by Chef Yang Yong until February 6.

At the lunch and dinner buffet, diners can enjoy traditional Chinese New Year favorites and other celebratory dishes for P3,300 net per person. Featured dishes include Roasted Suckling Pig, Braised Chicken Soup with Chinese Herbs, Chinese New Year Pan Cai, Stir-fried Noodles, Steamed Fish with Ginger Soy Sauce, Chinese New Year Yu Sheng, Assorted Dimsum, and three kinds of Tikoy.

Every minimum of P5,000 spent at Corniche during this period entitles guests to "pick-a-prize" from the Prosperity Tree, with a chance to win surprises from the hotel.

In addition, Corniche features the Chinese Lauriat and Unlimited Dimsum until February 6 for the auspicious occasion. Three Chinese Lauriat sets are available during lunch and dinner with prices starting at P3,600 net good for six persons. The unlimited dim sum, on the other hand, is priced at P1,088 per person.

For families commemorating Chinese New Year at home, they can visit Diamond Hotel's online shopping site and browse the selection of featured delicacies. They can choose from the four Lucky Chinese Set Menus with prices starting from P2,999 net, all of which come with the Yu Sheng dish for the traditional Prosperity Toss.

The Chinese Grazing Box good for four persons has a selection of cold cuts, appetizers, Chinese New Year tikoy, and wine. Prosperity platters such as the Chinese New Year Wealth Fortune Pot, Happiness Yu Sheng, New Year Wealth Roast Suckling Pig, with Mantou and Fortune Cake are also recommendations to bring more luck.

For reservations, call 8528-3000 ext.1121 or mobile number 0975 792-1473 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or visit Diamond Hotel's website. Dining guests must be fully vaccinated, and other conditions apply.

EDSA SHANGRI-LA

Edsa Shangri-La ushers in the year of the Water Tiger with auspicious dining and a collection of delicacies.

From 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., classic Nian Gao or tikoy delicacies are available at the Chinese New Year counter located at the hotel lobby until February 1, and at Summer Palace until February 15. These delicacies are available in flavors such as classic with berries, radish, and taro, as well as different shapes like fish and gold bar. Rates start at P1,118 net.

Chinese New Year-themed cakes in jasmine and macha red bean flavors

are also on offer at P1,450 net, as well as the curated hamper which includes the signature fish shaped Nian Gao, a bottle of wine, and other festive treats for P5,888 net.

Guests can also feast on authentic Cantonese specialties with Summer Palace’s set menus for groups or families of four people. They can choose among the Wealth set menu (P9,388++), Prosperity set menu (P10,888++), or Longevity set menu (P21,888++) until February 15. Diners on January 31 and February 1 get to pick an ang pao bearing vouchers of up to 25% savings on the food bill for the guest's next dining experience at Summer Palace.

For orders and inquiries, visit the Chinese New Year counter at the main lobby of Edsa Shangri-La, Manila, call 8633-8888 local 2728, or e-mail summer palace.esl@shangri-la.com for dining, takeaway and delivery reservations.

GRAND HYATT MANILA

Grand Hyatt Manila is kicking off the Year of the Water Tiger with gastronomic feasts and delectable treats.

The hotel's No. 8 China House is offering curated Chinese New Year set menus starting at P12,880 net for four persons until February 1. The restaurant has seven private dining rooms, which can accommodate groups of four to 22 persons.

Chinese gourmet sets are also available for takeout through the hotel's Dine at Home. Customers get a complimentary rectangular Nian Gao when ordering Chinese Set Menu A, with more details on the Grand Hyatt Manila website.

For inquiries and reservations, call 8838-1234 or email sea.reservations@hyatt.com.

HONG KONG MX

Hong Kong MX is offering a variety of pastries for Chinese New Year, such as egg rolls rich butter pastries, and cookie gift boxes.

Customers can order the brand's flagship product Original Eggrolls Gift Box, which is packaged in a classic tin; or the Assorted Petite Eggrolls, with flavors such as coconut, chocolate, and matcha.

Also available are assorted cookies in variants such as oat, lemon honey, coffee, and chocolate; as well as Petite Almond Mille-feuille, which has 192 layers of almond-flavored pastry.

Hong Kong MX also has a Sanrio collection in two designs, each containing either 12 mini Almond Mille Feuille or Hearty Butter treats.

All products can be purchased on Hong Kong MX's website as well as its official pages on Facebook, Instagram, Lazada, and Shopee. The brand is also available on GrabFood, Pickaroo, MetroMart, and select stores of Rustan's Supermarket, Robinsons Supermarket, and Daiso.

KEE WAH BAKERY

Kee Wah Bakery Philippines has introduced a lineup of biscuits, pastries, and snacks to usher in the Chinese New Year.

One of these is the Chinese New Year Rice Pudding, a family recipe passed down from the founder's mother. It comes in six variants: Original, Low Sugar, Coconut, Almond, Ginger, and Red Dates. Price starts at P950 for 635g, and P1,295 for 1kg.

Also available are Assorted Snacks Gift Boxes, with prices ranging from P1,395 to P2,300.

Kee Wah Bakery also has a new Collection gift tin which features different gift boxes. These include the Assorted Cookies Gift Box and the Almond Crisps and Palmiers Gift Box, each at P995.

Meanwhile, the bakery is also offering Flavored Egg Rolls in flavors such as Butter, Coconut, Seaweed, Coffee, Black Sesame, and Ginger. Assorted mini egg roll flavors are available in one tin for P875, while regular-sized flavored egg rolls in individual tins are priced at P990.

All Kee Wah Bakery products are all produced and imported from Hong Kong. Orders can be made in branches at The Podium, Robinsons Magnolia, Power Plant Mall, and SM North EDSA; and online via its official stores on Lazada and Shopee.

Customers can also order through Pickaroo, MetroMart, and GrabMart.

MCDONALD'S

McDonald's is bringing back its ang paos or coupons in celebration of Chinese New Year.

Until February 28, customers can avail of promos through the Swerte Deals available in the McDonald’s App.

Deals include up to 34% discount or P50 off on selected items.

The McDonald’s App available on the App Store and Google Play Store.

MODERN SHANGHAI

For the whole month of February, customers at Modern Shanghai can avail of the 6-course Emperor’s Feast good for three persons for P1,388.

Featured dishes include Egg Rice, String Beans, Deep-fried Pork, Sweet and Sour Fish Fillet, Xiao Long Bao, and Sauteed River Spinach with Minced Pork. Other signature dishes can also be ordered from the menu.

The 6-course Emperor's Feast is available for dine-in, take-out, and delivery through Bistro Delivers, GrabFood, and Pickaroo.

NESPRESSO

Nespresso is offering Shanghai Lungo sleeves as part of its Chinese New Year offerings.

Designed to represent the diverse and forward-facing taste of a modern city, the Shanghai Lungo is crafted from Kenyan, Chinese, and Indonesian Arabicas. Roasted in two fast and light splits, the light-roast blend has aromatic notes of oranges, peach, and red fruit.

Nespresso has Chinese New Year deals until February 13 at its boutiques in Power Plant Mall, The Podium, and Robinsons Magnolia; pop-up stores in Greenbelt 5, One Bonifacio High Street Mall, Shangri-La Mall, TriNoma, Alabang Town Center, SM Mall of Asia, SM Aura, and Lucky Chinatown Mall; and on its website.

For every in-store or online purchase of a stand-alone Nespresso machine or machine and Aeroccino 3 bundle, along with one sleeve of Shanghai Lungo, customers get a complimentary 2-piece View Lungo Cup.

Customers at Nespresso boutiques and pop-up stores will receive festive red envelopes, each containing P500-worth of gift certificates that are redeemable for discounts on select accessories at Nespresso retail stores until March 31.

In addition, each purchase of the Chinese New Year 10-sleeve pack in-store or online entitles patrons to a complimentary View Espresso Cup.

Meanwhile, Nespresso also has Wealthy Plum, a Chinese New Year-inspired coffee recipe. Simply pour 15ml of honey, add in 4 to 5 pieces of sweet dried plum, pour 90ml of frothed milk, then extract a capsule of Nespresso Ispirazione Venezia. To finish, sprinkle cocoa powder as desired.

REMY MARTIN

Rémy Martin is inviting customers to level up their Chinese New Year celebration with the Rémy Martin XO, which comes with a fully-decorated coffret that opens like a treasure chest.

Rémy Martin XO, along with Rémy Martin VSOP and Rémy Martin Club, are among The House of Rémy Martin’s premier liquors. These were crafted through grapes that grew from the terroir of the most sought-after vineyards of Grande Champagne and Petite Champagne.

Rémy Martin products are available at liquor shops and supermarkets nationwide.

SAVOY HOTEL MANILA

Savoy Hotel Manila greets the Year of the Tiger through food that is meant to be shared with the whole family.

Customers can visit the hotel's all-day dining restaurant, Savoy Café, on February 1 for lunch from 12 noon to 2 p.m. and enjoy a Lauriat meal for P1,300.

The menu, which is good for four persons, consists of Mushroom Soup, Yang Chow Fried Rice, Stir Fry Noodles, Chinese Style Fried Chicken, and Fresh Fruit Slices.

For inquiries, call 5317-2888 or email dine@savoymanila.com.