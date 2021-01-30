Stars mourn sudden passing of hairstylist Chris Rodil

Kathryn Bernardo and Regine Velasquez were among the stars who paid tribute to hairstylist Chris Rodil, who passed away on Friday. Instagram: @bernardokath, @reginevalcasid

MANILA — Some of the brightest stars in showbiz are mourning the sudden passing of Chris Rodil, the in-demand celebrity hairstylist who to them had also become a friend and confidant.

The likes of Kathryn Bernardo, Regine Velasquez, Iza Calzado, and Jane de Leon paid tribute to Rodil, in respective social media posts mentioning he passed away on Friday.

“I love you so much, missy,” wrote Bernardo, one of Rodil’s frequent collaborators. “Dami pa natin pupuntahan and gagawin na hairstyles diba? Sino na maghi-hair and magpapatawa sakin? Kulang team kung wala ka. I will miss you, our Rodil.”

Velasquez expressed her shock over Rodil’s death, writing, “Bakla ano’ng nangyari?!”

“I will miss you very much,” she added, with crying and broken-heart emojis.

Calzado was similarly in disbelief, she said in a post where she also recalled their first time working together.

“I immediately asked for your number. Naaalala mo pa ba yun? You were so talented and such a good person. We worked on a lot of things together and I am so happy you were given amazing opportunities to work with the brightest of stars,” she wrote.

Rodil, to de Leon, was a “good friend” with whom she share many “beautiful moments.” Those memories, she said, “will always speak of [the] great person that you were.”

Over the years, Rodil had also worked with other stars such as Anne Curtis, Liza Soberano, Maja Salvador, Karla Estrada, Loisa Andalio, Janella Salvador, and Barbie Imperial.