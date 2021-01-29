Isabelle Daza writes children's book about long-time nanny

MANILA -- Isabelle Daza has written another children's book, this time about her long-time nanny.

In "Yaya Luning," Daza shares her own story of growing up with a nanny, and in the process explaining "the dynamic of having a yaya in a family unit."

"She does not replace the role of a mother," the actress and model wrote in an Instagram Stories post, which showed her newest book.

"Instead my book aims to convey that a yaya has a special place in a child's heart," she stressed. "The book aims to give dignity to the yayas out there who selflessly dedicate their lives caring for their alagas/other children, and also remind parents that yayas need some love and care as well."

Daza said she is thinking of printing "a few copies" of "Yaya Luning," an idea that was warmly welcomed by her Instagram followers.

Last year, Daza and her team of artists and researchers came up with an animated story book that explains the COVID-19 pandemic to kids.

Before joining showbiz, Daza graduated from De La Salle University with a degree in Early Childhood Education, and worked as a preschool teacher.

She is pregnant with her second child with her husband, Adrien Semblat. Their firstborn, Baltie, was born in 2018.

