Food shorts: Chinese New Year treats, vegan pizzas, and more

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

CHARCUTERIE CHALLENGE BY TASTEFUL SELECTIONS

Handout

Tasteful Selections started out as part-hobby and part-need, as its owner was faced with difficulties sourcing his favorite food items, particularly caviar.

A main point of pride for the brand is putting a premium on quality products, which is why it only sources from the food item's country of origin. This meticulous sourcing process resulted in partnerships with award-winning brands.

Inspired by the #charcuteriechallenge which went viral in Let's Eat Pare (LEP), a 289,000-strong Facebook community of food enthusiasts, Tasteful Selections recently sent over its choicest products to gourmands.

Members of LEP used the brand's products such as jamon serrano, Goya manzanilla olives, and Manchego cheese.

For more details about Tasteful Selections' offerings, visit the brand's website and Instagram page.

CHINESE NEW YEAR TREATS AT KEE WAH

Handout

Kee Wah Bakery brings a lineup of Chinese New Year offerings with its iconic and festive flavors, allowing everyone to welcome the Year of the Ox on a sweet note.

Products from the heritage brand in Hong Kong will be available for purchase this Chinese New Year through Gemini Premium Label Inc.

These include Chinese New Year Rice Pudding (P895 for 635g), which comes in Original, Low Sugar, Coconut Flavor, Almond Flavor, and Red Dates Flavor; Assorted Snacks Gift Boxes with biscuits and snacks (from P1,200 to P2,100); Panda Cookies (P495 for a pack of 12, and P895 for a 400g gift tin); Signature Almond Biscuits (P350 for a pack of 8, and P550 for a pack of 16), which are made of mung bean flour, almond pieces, eggs and butter; Phoenix Rolls (P195 for a pack of 6, and P395 for a pack of 11), with variants containing Pork Floss, Sesame and Desiccated Coconut, and Pork Floss and Seaweed; and Premium Butter Cookies (P300 for a pack of 12), which comes in variants such as Butter Cookies with Cashew, Coffee Cookies with Cashew, Butter Cookies with Cranberry, and Chocolate Cookies with Sliced Almonds.

Other products include Fruit Shortcake Gift Boxes, Flavored Eggrolls, and Signature Tea.

All Kee Wah Bakery products are produced in their Hong Kong factory and imported to the Philippines.

These can be purchased at Podium mall until February 28, or via Kee Wah Bakery's stores at Pick-a-roo, Lazada, Shopee, Metromart, and Grabmart.

More details are available on the brand's website and social media pages.

FIREHOUSE PIZZA GOES VEGAN

Handout

Previously a seasonal offer during World Vegan Month, Firehouse Pizza's plant-based pizza and pasta selections are now available all-year round.

A meat-free take on its signature pizza, Vegan Firehouse Pizza is loaded with seitan, vegan parmesan, vegan brie, vegan mozzarella, jalapeno, and arugula.

Simple yet bursting with distinct flavors, the Vegan Four-Cheese Pizza has vegan old smokey, vegan herbed feta, vegan parmesan, and vegan mozzarella.

The Vegan Truffle Pizza, meanwhile, features savory mushrooms and gooey cheese, finished off with a dash of truffle oil.

In addition to vegan pizzas, Firehouse Pizza has also added a plant-based pasta menu with items such as Vegan Lasagna, Baked Fillet Caprese, and Meatless Albondigas.

All these dishes are available for dine-in at Firehouse Pizza from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., as well as for takeout and delivery via Foodpanda, Grab, and Pickaroo (11 a.m. to 9 p.m.)

Firehouse Pizza is located at Entrata Urban Complex in Filinvest City, Muntinlupa. For more details, visit the restaurant's Facebook page or call (0998) 595-3832.

FOODPANDA HONORS OUTSTANDING PARTNER MERCHANTS

Handout

Foodpanda recently honored five outstanding partner merchants through its Pandawards as its way of celebrating business and entrepreneur excellence.

Winning the "Summa Cum Panda Award" was the Korean fried chicken chain 24 Chicken, which is one of the highest-rated restaurants on Foodpanda with an average of 4.682 stars.

Mark & Grace Bakeshop received the "Sarap na Binabalik-balikan Award" for offering special pastries such as hopia ube topped with sesame seeds and Spanish bread.

The "Go Forth and Multiply Award" was given to EmoTEAra Cafe, which blends the Filipinos' love for "hugot" lines and milk tea. It is among Foodpanda's partner-restaurants with the biggest franchise expansion in recent months, from having a single store in March to 20 today.

Jackson's Fried Chicken won the "Diskartepreneur Award," as the owner worked with Foodpanda during the pandemic to satisfy Filipinos' fried chicken cravings.

Finally, the "Juan for All, All for Juan Award" was given to Yumzie, for its strong sense of camaraderie among employees. It offers affordable savory snacks such as siomai and fries, as well as smoothies.

NUTRIASIA, PAPA TEAM UP WITH DEPED

Handout

NutriAsia and Papa recently formed a partnership with both Marylindbert International and the Department of Education (DepEd) for school year 2020-2021 for the Pinggang Pinoy Pina Sweet Sarap Comprehensive School Program.

It is a special module that teaches the importance of having the right diet and nutrition. Powered by Papa Banana Catsup and Papa Spaghetti Pack, the program aims to educate Grade 1 and 2 Filipino students about how keeping a good diet with the right nutrition leads to proper and healthy development.

The Pinggang Pinoy program will be launched in 30 participating schools across the country, namely in Regions I, X, XI, and the Cordillera Administrative Region.

The class module is the first in three stages, with the second to involve cooking demonstrations and activities that will show students and parents how to prepare healthy snacks using Papa products.

The final stage will involve a cooking contest that will challenge students, teachers and parents to create unique recipes using Papa Banana Catsup and Papa Spaghetti Pack.

For more details, visit NutriAsia's website and Facebook page.

RED RIBBON OPENS 500TH STORE

Handout

Red Ribbon recently opened its 500th store, which is located at the Pueblo Verde Mactan Economic Zone II in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu.

The new branch allows those residing in and around the city of Lapu-Lapu to enjoy Red Ribbon's best-selling items such as Dedication Cakes, Triple Chocolate Roll, Chocolate Mousse, Butter Mamon, and Taisan, among others.

Red Ribbon ensures patrons that it enforces strict health and safety protocols amid the pandemic.

THAILAND'S ROYAL UMBRELLA RICE NOW IN PH

Handout

Beloved Thai premium rice brand Royal Umbrella is now available in the Philippines.



Its signature products include Thai Hom Mali Rice (Royal Umbrella Red), which is made from the best-quality Jasmine rice that is harvested only once a year; Thai Jasmine Rice (Royal Umbrella Green), which has a light Jasmine fragrance and a soft and sticky texture once cooked; and Fragrant Rice (Royal Umbrella Orange),

an affordable fragrant rice with a soft texture.

Royal Umbrella rice can be purchased at supermarkets nationwide (SM, Rustan's, Robinsons, Puregold, and Shopwise), and online via LazMart. Prices start at P350.