PH kicks off 2022 with another pageant win

The Philippines continues to dominate the international pageant scene, winning another crown at the start of 2022.

Nica Zosa was proclaimed Miss Summit International 2022 in Las Vegas last January 26, besting over 20 candidates.

Representatives from Canada and United States finished first and second runner-up, respectively, as seen in an announcement on the pageant's Facebook page.

Zosa's victory came after a string of impressive performances by the Philippines in international pageants during the last quarter of 2021.

Among these are the title wins of Maureen Montagne, Cindy Obenita, and Alexandra Garcia in Miss Globe, Miss Intercontinental, and Miss Aura International, respectively; and Beatrice Gomez's Top 5 finish in Miss Universe.